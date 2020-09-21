BigBoy Toyz Brings India’s first VR Technology Showroom Tour to India

New Delhi, 21st September 2020: Pre-owned luxury car enthusiasts will now be able to witness an entire showroom’s experience on their smartphones, with India’s first virtual reality showroom tour. The newly added feature will provide customers with the same exceptional experience found at their store physically, as promised by Big Boy Toyz. The famed used luxury car showroom recently launched their application for Android and iOS devices, by the name BBT, featuring online bookings, 360-degree view of cars via photos and videos, BBT merchandises, and a secured payment gateway.

“We’re elated to introduce advanced technology in the pre-owned luxury car space. With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we wish to support our 4.5 million customers from across the world,” said Mr. Jatin Ahuja, MD and Founder at Big Boy Toyz.

“Ever since the crisis has restricted our customers from visiting our store offline, they’ve been relying on the technology to get the latest updates, raise a query for prices, and even make purchases, and by bringing the virtual tour to India, we are giving them the very best of Big Boy Toyz when it is most required.” He added.

The BBT mobile application, launched this month, now has more than 10,000 active users and has received a generous amount of feedback from its loyal community of luxury car fanatics. The application is loaded with diverse features such as ‘sell you car in under 29 minutes’ and ‘video calling for contactless sales’. The application is the most convenient destination to shop for second-hand premium cars ranging from Aston Martin to Ferrari to Land Rover, and many more. Customers can discuss their top choices, receive expert opinion, and can also compare their pick against their feasibility.

“We are followed by more than 4 million users on social media and about 1 Lakh users visit our website on daily basis, while only a fraction of this number has seen or visited our grand showroom in person. We get so many messages where people wish to see our showroom but couldn’t due to the lockdown and social distancing norms. With this striking feature, we can virtually represent each car in our showroom and give them a 360-degree view of what they want to purchase. This helps in speeding the buying decision and customers feel confident”, added Jatin.

As COVID-19 puts an operation limitation on Big Boy Toyz, the 11-year-old pre-owned luxury car brand moves to the online channel to provide remote services with a plethora of features and offers to not miss. For more, visit https://www.bigboytoyz.com/ or download their app https://www.bigboytoyz.com/app