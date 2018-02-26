‘A Bigger and Grander’ Central HD Re-Launches In Indore

Future Group re-launches a GRANDER, BIGGER and BETTER version of Central today – in Indore’s Treasure Island Next mall – that promises to change the fashion benchmark of Indore forever. Spread across a sprawling 75,000 sq.ft. area, the re-launched Central in its ‘High Definition’ avatar offers world class designs, with over 500 brands displayed in high definition, and latest trends, making this the one-stop destination for shoppers who likes to make a statement every time they walk out of their house.This iconic launch will see the presence of Bollywood actress Elli Avrram adding to the style and glamour quotient of this event. Celebrity RJs from leading radio channels will be seen visiting the store to be a part of this huge celebration. Radio listeners can listen to their favourite RJs’ share their store experience on radio.

While Bollywood divas and RJs add oomph and attitude to the event, a grand a bouquet of offers for customers, mark the spirit of celebration in a big manner. Customers shopping for Rs 3,000 will receive a GV of Rs1500 (in Rs500 denominations) for the month of March, April and May. Further, customers of SBI get a Rs500 off on shopping for Rs2000. The first 1,000 shoppers will receive a free t-shirt from Central. The brand will also roll out many such customised offers for Paytm and mobikwik users too. In fact, through personalised invites, Central offers Rs500 off on Rs4000 worth of shopping, to customers from leading clubs and societies. The re-launch takes on a 360-degree approach to make this a special and momentous day for everyone!

Speaking at the event, Central’s CEO, Mr Vishnu Prasad said: “The vast majority of people in India today are fashion conscious even fashion centric, and Indore is often referred to as the next fashion capital. Therefore, at a business level, it was imperative to re-launch Central in its grand HD avatar.”