BigTrunk Bags the Digital Mandate for Bhima Jewellers LLC

India, June 2022: BigTrunk Communication, a leading digital integrated marketing agency catering to a wide spectrum of businesses, has bagged the digital mandate for Bhima Jewellers LLC, one of the world’s finest jeweler with a legacy of 97 years. The company is known for offering a unique collection of Gold, Dimond, Platinum, Silver finished and custom-made jewellery.

This association aims to establish trust for the brand’s legacy and strengthen assurance for purity of the products. Big trunk is planning to adopt a 360 strategy to reach out to the potential customers to help the company meet its expectations of increasing footfalls across their stores in UAE, build a culture of buying gold for personal and future needs, help the brand stand out from its competition, and connect with the younger audience. To address the requirements, a marketing mix encompassing Social Media Marketing, Influencer Outreach, Content Marketing and Media Buying Strategies have been adopted.