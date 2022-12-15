Bikano Celebrates Undying Spirit of Specially Abled Artists at Art Exhibition in Delhi

New Delhi, 15th December 2022: In an endeavor to recognize and support the art of specially-abled people, India’s favorite snack and packaged food manufacturing company, Bikano was a part of the “Beyond Limits” exhibition at Arpana Art Gallery in New Delhi. The event, which was organised by Family of Disabled (FOD), an NGO committed to improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities and their families, was held on December 3, Saturday, on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The NGO is carrying over a week-long event as part of the celebrations. A team from Bikano visited the art gallery in the national capital and distributed gifts to the members of the NGO and all the artists who presented their paintings and craftwork.

“On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we decided to visit the ‘Beyond Limits’ program by FOD at Arpana art gallery. Our initiative was to celebrate with them, recognize them and morally boost them. We felt privileged to be a part of the event that FOD has been hosting for the past two decades to support people with disabilities and make them independent. We salute their undying spirit and the awesome creativity they exhibit at this event every year. The NGO is doing incredible work in supporting and uplifting this part of society which has great potential,” said Mr. Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd.

“We are happy to be a part of the exhibition that witnessed impressive art pieces by specially-abled people. The visit was also aligned with our CSR initiative to contribute to society’s betterment, upliftment, and overall progress. Beyond numbers and growth, our vision is also to give back to society, and supporting specially-abled people is our noble gesture in the same direction. We look forward to more such events so that we can contribute to the society and nation in whatever way we can,” said Mr. Sanjeev Wadhwa, Head of Sales, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt.

FOD introduced “Beyond Limits” in 2001 and has benefited numerous specially-abled artists in reaching out to people with their imagination and creativity. International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) was started by United Nations and is celebrated every year on 3 December. The day is about promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities at every level of society and development and raising awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life.