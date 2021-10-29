Bikano Kickstarts the Festive Season by Launching a Range of Gift Hampers for Diwali 2021

Diwali, the “festival of lights” is just around the corner and it is the time of the year when people indulge in gift exchanges to celebrate the occasion and the festive spirit. To mark this special occasion, Bikano, a leading FMCG brand in India has launched a plethora of attractive gift packs for consumers.

People exchange Diwali gifts to spread love and joy amongst each other. Exchanging gifts on Diwali is an age-old tradition. And what better way to celebrate the festival than by indulging in a box of sweets and namkeen delicacies.

“Keeping in mind the popularity of Diwali, it is expected that people would want to come out and visit their family, friends and relatives and even acquaintances to celebrate this festival with one another. Sharing gifts and goodies creates an all-round cheerful and joyous atmosphere adding more colours to the festival. Edible products like sweets, namkeen and dry fruits remain a favourite when it comes to Diwali gifts. With our large number of assorted offerings, we want to be a part of the celebrations and not miss out on those moments of fun and togetherness. We are targeting a sale of 50 crores with our gift packs and 200 crores with sweets during this Diwali. These would contribute to about 15% of our annual sales.” said Mr. Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano.

“With our wide range of gift packs for Diwali, we are all set to stir up the emotions of our existing consumers and attract new ones as well. Diwali gift hampers serve as a medium for us to reinforce our brand connect among sweet and savoury lovers in the country and beyond” added Mr. Aggarwal.

With the packaged food industry maturing and evolving in India in recent years, packaged sweets and namkeens have become an integral part of that process. The traditional popularity of sweets along with increased consumer consciousness about hygiene and cleanliness has further ensured that packaged sweets gain extraordinary traction. The popularity of sweets and namkeens offered in hygienic packaging itself in a way is boosting the packaged food industry in the country.

Speaking about the trend, Mr. Dawinder Pal, Head of Marketing at Bikano said “The situation over the past few months have made us realise that consumers have great faith in packaged sweets and namkeens. Consumers of today are more aware of safety because of which, while buying sweets, the customers are opting more for packed sweets rather than buying loose sweets from the market. Also, it has made us push ourselves further to make sure product availability is there across every channel, that is, e-commerce, modern trade and retail trade.”

“Quality has always been at the forefront of our product offerings. We understand people’s concerns on hygiene and health especially post-pandemic. The festive season is an immense opportunity for Bikano to rake up sales in different product categories. With the consumer approach shifting to an online mode from an offline mode especially during the pandemic, the e-commerce platform has opened new possibilities for our brand to grow and make the most of this festive season. The FMCG market usually witnesses an upsurge in sales during the festive period between October and December which provides ample opportunities for us to capture consumers’ attention and delight them with our new offerings. Bikano’s extensive catalogue of products is available on leading e-commerce websites which contributed significantly to the brand’s sales over the past few months.”added Mr. Dawinder Pal.

With so much to look forward to over the upcoming festive season, Bikano has introduced an exciting range of 15 new gift packs for Diwali which includes Albela, Abhinandan, Anmol, Baked Delight, Utsav, Meetha Chatpata, Umang, Uphaar, Anupam, Rasmol, Royal, Meetha Bandhan, Uttam, Dry Fruit Delight and Shahi Nazrana. The products are available at different price points starting from INR 160 to INR 750.

Diwali Gift Pack Range: