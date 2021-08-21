Bikano Launches an Exclusive Range of Gift Packs for Rakhi 2021

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival in India that celebrates the pure love and affection between brothers and sisters. While sisters tie ‘rakhi’ on the wrists of their brothers as a mark of well-being, brothers gift something in return and pledge to protect their sisters from evil. This year, India’s leading packaged snacks brand Bikano is back with their exclusive gift range for Rakhi offering an exciting combination of different sweets, snacks, namkeen and cookies meant to match the requirements of consumers during Rakhi celebrations.

In the gifting category, packaged food gifting items have always been favoured irrespective of any season or festivals. Bikano is coming out with new product launches and attractive gift packs to meet the expectations of consumers in terms of innovative gifting options for the special occasion of Rakhi. Tapping into the traditionally rich culinary heritage of India with its signature offerings, Bikano has always managed to occupy a permanent presence among customers with its festive offerings. With an interest to create a portfolio for Indian local requirements, Bikano’s festive product offerings are always aimed to capitalise on the requirements of people of different age groups.

“It is the ritual of Raksha Bandhan that when the sister ties rakhi on the brother’s hand, he has to gift something to the sister. This range of new gift packs for Rakhi sum up as the ideal gift option for both sisters and brothers making the occasion more special and heart-warming. These hampers are a great reminder of love and care for a brother or sister as it contains a great combination of flavours” said Mr. Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano.

“Consumer gifting is a vast and growing market. While we continue to focus on quality, packaging and new promotions to create excitement with the trade and the customers, we are equally focused on developing value offerings and product lines with the affordability mindset so as to drive higher sales” added Mr. Aggarwal.

Personal gifting has witnessed a rise over the recent past and an ever-higher number of occasions are being added to the tally. Consumers today want a touch of uniqueness, style and personalization in their gift items to match their status. Thanks to rising income levels and standard of living, the gifting industry in the country has registered strong growth over the past decade.

Speaking of the same, Mr. Dawinder Pal, Head of Marketing at Bikano said “Gifting is an indispensable part of any festive occasion especially Rakhi. Gifting in the food category has been traditionally dominated by sweets, chocolates and dry fruits. However, over the past few years, the gifting segment has expanded and grown considerably and now includes an array of products like snacks, namkeen, cookies, etc. Consumers are moving towards gift items that are more personalized, classy, have a good shelf life, and come in attractive packaging. New product innovation, building customer mindset about new products, intensifying the reach through both retail and e-commerce, designing different options, and bundling products based on consumer preferences have always been the key focus areas of Bikano to tap new customer segments.”

With so much to look forward to over the coming months, Bikano has introduced an exciting range of 6 new gift packs for Rakhi which includes Baked Delight Rejoice, Meetha Chatpata, Rasmol, Umang, Uphaar and Uttam. The products are available at different price points starting from INR 230 to INR 370.

Rakhi 2021 Gift Pack range: