Bikano launches Peanut Ball

New Delhi: Bikano India’s favourite snack and packaged food maker has launched Peanut Ball, another mouth-watering offering from its stables. In a development that symbolizes bidding farewell to the year and to welcome the New Year, the ‘master chef’ of India’s traditional snacks have come up with this delectable peanut-based snack option.

A few weeks after the launch of its widely-loved and appreciated multi-grain chips, Bikano has again thrown up a wonderful and appetizing snack for its countless number of patrons. “Taste lies at the core of what a really foodie wants. By improvising the humble peanut into Peanut Ball as one of the crunchiest and tastiest peanut-based snacks, we wanted the snack lover to really relish and feel the crunchiness with every bite that he takes. At the same time, the spiciness of it would give an instant punch and impact of eating something extraordinary to those eating it,” said Mr. Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano Group.

“In India eating moongphalee or peanuts has been a cultural thing. Not only do we eat peanuts during the evening hours for a light snack, we often discuss several day-to-day matters with relatives, friends and colleagues while peeling off peanuts and tossing those little nuts into our mouths. The sheer crunchiness of those little balls in their mouths can trigger a thousand thoughts in any person engaged in a serious discussion. To that extent, the carefully prepared Peanut Ball literally turns out to be your food for thought. Moreover, it is also an inexpensive food that nearly everyone can afford, a palmful of it at least. Realizing the popularity of peanuts, we have made sure that it has been priced reasonably and made available across all channels and platforms of the company,” further added Mr. Aggarwal.

With a view to ensure its widest possible availability, Peanut Ball has been stocked across the company’s general and modern trade network.