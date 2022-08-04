Bikayi organizes its first-ever Marketing Scholars’ Summit

Bengaluru, August 4: To spark conversations and ideas around upcoming trends in marketing, Bengaluru-based e-commerce company Bikayi will be hosting its inaugural Marketing Scholars’ Summit at its office in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

As part of the marketing summit, a live panel discussion will be held on ‘Profitable Growth for Brands’ with two panelists including Sudarshan Gangrade, Founder and CEO, Lo! Foods and Chetan Siyal, Chief Marketing Officer, Snitch. The panel discussion will begin at 4 PM and be held virtually via YouTube and broadcasted via Facebook and Instagram for online audiences.

Speaking about the event, Sonakshi Nathani, Founder and CEO, Bikayi, said, “We are excited to host our first-ever marketing summit, which hopes to shed light on best practices from upcoming brands redefining the industry. In an ever-changing landscape of digital innovations and consumer insights in marketing, promoting your brand effectively is of utmost importance. Our inaugural summit is an opportunity for all digital marketers and enthusiasts to join industry leaders to exchange ideas across profitable growth for brands today.”

There will be a fireside chat, rapid fire round and Q&A session following the panel discussion. In addition to this, there will be a Swag Box competition for the audience, where the top three members of the live audience with the most interesting questions pertaining to WhatsApp marketing will be chosen as winners of BIK swag box of goodies.

During the live panel discussion and following activities, the audience will be provided with a WhatsApp group link which they can use to join the group for more information on BIK.ai.

Interested members can register for this event using the link https://bit.ly/3JnFIf3

Our panelists:

Alumni of IIT-Kharagpur, Sudarshan Gangrade, Founder of Lo! Foods, did his MBA from IIM-Bangalore. Since then, he has worked in several startups and founded the boutique health consulting firm LeanScience. As the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Ola, Sudarshan helped make Ola a household name and grow from a few thousand rides to a million in a day in less than 2 years.

CMO of Snitch, a men’s apparel brand, Chetan Siyal has over 8 years of experience in marketing and advertising, which gave the brand an edge to outperform other brands in a short span of time. He is a curious and enthusiastic individual who always likes to experiment with new things.