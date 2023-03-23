BikeWo launches a first-of-its-kind ‘BikeWo Shield’ to benefit EV customers

23 March 2023, India: Hyderabad-headquartered BikeWo – India’s No.1 multi-brand two-wheeler Electric Vehicle (EV) showrooms launched ‘BikeWo Shield’ a one-of-a-kind 5 years warranty aiming to increase the adoption of EV by giving confidence to the customers regarding the safety and reliability of the EV’s.

This scheme stands out from any other that exists in the market as BikeWo is facilitating the customers with a five-year warranty for the motor, controller, and converter. In contrast, the other players in the industry only offer one year warranty.

Under the BikeWo showroom, customers will be able to avail the best offers, access to the nearest charging stations – in association with Chargenet, and live experience such as test drive, before investing in the model of choice.

Not only this, Industry experts assist in buying, financing, and providing insurance through well-known partners as well to give the customer a seamless, worry-free buying and post-sales experience.

Speaking on occasion, Vidhya Sagar Reddy, COO & Co-founder BikeWo said, “It is our confidence in our brands and the quality which we focus on delivering that has assisted us to extend this offer to our customers. BikeWo has been growing while consistently delivering quality products & solid presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other locations which will be coming soon”.

“The year 2022 has been a record-setting year for the 2-wheeler EV industry in India as a total of 995,319 EVs were sold. It is a surge of 208% than that to 2021. The sales volume of the two-wheeler EV in India is likely to reach 22 million by 2030. The major barrier is the trust of the customers in EVs and to resolve this issue and give confidence to them, we have launched the BikeWo Shield scheme. This growth comes at a test of perseverance and values but instead of compromising we are now set to address the most common fear of their customers for purchasing your choice of EV by offering this new promise,” Reddy added.

The offer came into force on March 1st, 2023, and the first 5000 customers will be able to avail of it. To date, around 109 customers have benefitted from this scheme.

Some of the renowned 2W EV brands that BikeWo has partnered with for EV display and sales in its showrooms includes Battre, Pure Ev, Gemopai, Jitendra Ev, Evtric, GT force, E-Motorad, and Gear head motors.

However, BikeWo also aims to expand its presence in the north and east parts of the country by setting up around 150 showrooms in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Orissa, by the end of 2023.

BikeWo aims to cross 2,000+ dealerships spread nationwide in over 20+ states by 2026.

Notably, BikeWo currently has a strong presence in the South and West regions of the country as it has existing showrooms in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.