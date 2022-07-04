BILITI Electric has been felicitated by Telangana Government at the T-Hub 2.0 launch program

New Delhi, 4th July 2022: California-based Biliti Electric Inc has been felicitated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri K Chandrashekar Rao at the inauguration of the world’s largest innovation campus, T-Hub held at Hyderabad recently in presence of prominent dignitaries like State IT minister Shri. K.T. Rama Rao, IT secretary Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, T-Hub CEO Shri. M. Srinivas Rao and T-Hub board Chairman Shri. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy amongst others.

The company has been chosen as one of the selected few that will shortly become Unicorns. The state government has been a great catalyst in the company’s growth story, from being one of the first innovators from T-Hub, to being a beneficiary of T-Hub’s innovation programmes (by partnering with Uber, Intel Corporation, tec.), to progressing towards setting up the world’s largest electric three-wheeler manufacturing plant in Telangana.

T-Hub 2.0, a Government of Telangana-supported business incubator, is aiming to impact at least 20,000 startups through its various programme interventions in the next five years. The T-Hub 2.0 will have international partners from Japan, Korea and UAE, among others. The T-Hub 2.0’s large-scale incubation and acceleration activities will include both early revenue and early-scale companies. The new phase of T-Hub 2.0 will have an enhanced focus on internationalization and capacity building with new foreign partnerships with Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. The T-Hub 2.0 building is constructed in a T-shaped structure spread across a total built-up area of 5,82,689 sq.ft. and 10 floors in 3.14 acres area.

“We are extremely happy and it is a great honor to be selected and felicitated by the state government. The state government has been This honour recognises BILITI’s journey and commitment to Telangana’s flourishing ecosystem. We’ve witnessed many companies leveraging T-Hub’s network to build teams, raise funds, partner with corporates, develop customers, build and protect IP, etc.” said Rahul Gayam, CEO, BILITI Electric.

BILITI Electric currently operates through an exclusive manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad- based Gayam Motor Works (GMW) for manufacturing its three-wheelers. Biliti’s TaskmanTM is a popular last-mile delivery vehicle that is deployed in 15 countries across the globe and has covered over 20 million miles. In addition to the manufacturing facility, it has assembly plants in the US, Portugal, and Kenya. TaskmanTM is being used by Amazon, IKEA, Wasoko (Sokowatch), Bigbasket (Tata), Zomato, Flipkart (Walmart), and Grofers among others. The TaskmanTM has already made more than 12 million deliveries worldwide with many more to come.