Billabong High International launches ‘Meraki’ in presence of Dublin based experts

Mumbai: In an effort to enlighten and inspire students to pursue their passions, Billabong High International School (BHIS) has launched its novel project Meraki. The program will comprise a series of thought-provoking sessions which will be conducted by world-renowned leaders from across the globe. The initiative is designed to empower students to be ready for the real-world and provide them with a global perspective.

As a kickstart to the program, global experts Dr. Eleni Mangina and Dr. Jeremy Simpson hosted two engaging sessions at the BHIS Malad Campus on 29th August 2022. One of the topics included ‘How is Artificial Intelligence Helping Humanity?’ and was conducted by world-renowned expert from Dublin, Ireland, Dr Eleni Mangina, Professor, School of Computer Science and Vice Principal, International College of Science and University College of Dublin.

Another thought-provoking session on ‘The Life & Death of A Cell’ was hosted by Dr. Jeremy Simpson, College Principal & Dean of Science (College of Science), University College Dublin (UCD).