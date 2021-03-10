BILT Partners with Bazaarvoice to Syndicate Reviews: 3D Assembly App Increases Ratings & User Generated Content

Today consumers read online reviews to gather information before making a purchase. In a recent study, 15% of those asked said the assembly experience was the primary factor in their product decision. As ecommerce gains momentum and more products arrive with some assembly required, the out-of-the-box customer experience is becoming increasingly important. BILT provides 3D-guided set up for thousands of products, reducing assembly frustration and improving ratings & reviews.

Grapevine, TX : BILT Incorporated announced today an integration with Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. The partnership will enable mutual customers to seamlessly syndicate user ratings and reviews captured in the 3D BILT app to more than 1,750 retail sites globally in the Bazaarvoice Network. This data will help consumers in more than 200 countries make more informed purchase decisions on millions of products.

According to the recently released Bazaarvoice Shopper Experience Index, more than 75% of American consumers surveyed say they always read reviews while researching products online. Inc.com reports that 84% of people trust online reviews as much as a recommendation from a friend. Nine out of ten consumers say online reviews influence their purchase decisions and set expectations for their customer experience. Studies show consumers trust reviews more than advertising, celebrity endorsements, or marketing materials.

“Consumers are most likely to talk about a brand by name within eight hours of opening the box,” says BILT CEO Nate Henderson. “So the out-of-the-box experience matters more than most other touchpoints on the customer journey. It’s a socially sensitive time. If you can wow your customers and help them feel welcome and smart, that’s when they’re most likely to tell their friends about their purchase and mention your brand by name.”

BILT provides official 3D instructions for some of the world’s best-known brands. With voice and text prompts, the free BILT app guides consumers through product assembly and installation with self-paced steps. Users can rotate 3D images 360º or zoom in to see intricate detail. When set up is complete, BILT asks users for a rating and gives them an opportunity to write a product review.

“Whether they have a great set-up experience or a terrible one, consumers are telling their friends and writing reviews,” says BILT Director of Marketing Angela Meek. “Assembling with BILT can increase ratings by up to two stars compared to using a paper manual, so brands want those BILT reviews syndicated to the brand and retailer websites quickly. Our clients asked for this integration and we listened.”

“This partnership is going to make amplifying the voice of their customers infinitely easier for BILT clients,” says Robert Kramer, VP, Channel Partnerships, at Bazaarvoice. “Now, consumers will be prompted to review their product at the height of their excitement for it and when it is most top of mind. Not only will this help increase the number of reviews collected, but it will also help ensure that the reviews are accurate, relevant, and comprehensive. This benefits both future shoppers who read the reviews as well as the brand, who will gain priceless insights and feedback.”

Brands that provide a superior customer experience with the BILT app turn the product set up (typically a stumbling block) into a competitive advantage. Brand promoters respond by telling their friends. Best of all, these loyal customers are willing to put their money where their mouth is; 86% of consumers say they’re willing to pay more for a great customer experience.