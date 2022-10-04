Binge worthy Indian fashion brand BoStreet launches on Flipkart

October 2022; Bengaluru: BoStreet launched on India’s home-grown ecommerce marketplace Flipkart this September 2022. BoStreet first debuted on Myntra Stylecast in April along with launching their own ecommerce platform and app; the brand became an instant GenZ favorite. In a bid to reach out its varied prospective consumers, Flipkart becomes an ideal choice with its huge young consumer base. BoStreet stands out for curating a range of styles extremely high on trends and yet keeping it affordable for the stylish young shoppers.

The brand’s initial catalog on Flipkart boasts of over 1000+ styles across a wide range of categories like dresses, tops, denims, shorts, co-ords, skirts. The brand ethos is to curate styles that help young shoppers to express their individuality with their unique style. BoStreet thus introduces bold, edgy and trendy pieces almost every week. Their fresh and well curated collection helps each one to find their own style and comfort.

Kunal Abhishek, Co-Founder, BoStreet is excited to share the brand’s flourishing journey. He says, “Consumers have loved BoStreet’s collection available on Myntra; we have seen a considerable growth in a mere span of 3 months since the brand’s inception. I am positive that our styles that have a perfect amalgamation of stylish, trendy, fresh and inexpensive will leave an impression on Flipkart’s customers. The brand is in its nascent stage and as a team we are happy to see it climb the ladder we have envisioned.” Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion, commented, “Our constant endeavor is to bring the best of fashion to our customers through our sellers. We are excited to provide access to BoStreet and its range of trendy fashion to millions of Indian consumers.”

Having launched in April 2022, BoStreet’s well curated collection is already a GenZ favorite. The brand is set to launch its autumn winter collection soon and aims to reach out to millions of Flipkart customers. While their prints, styles, silhouettes and vibrant color palette are a consumer favorite, this A/W collection will woo one and all for sure.