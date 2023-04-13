Biofoot from the house of Metro Brands Limited launches #CarewithBiofoot campaign; offers a free foot scan to its customers in Mumbai

Mumbai, 13th April 2023 – Biofoot, India’s one-of-its-kind premium foot care brand from the house of Metro Brands Limited, today announced the launch of its foot wellness awareness campaign #CarewithBiofoot at its flagship experiential store in Colaba, Mumbai. The campaign will start on 13th April and conclude on 15th April.

The #CarewithBiofoot campaign will kick-off with an exclusive training by Dr. George Ampat, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Royal Liverpool University Hospitals, UK. Additionally, the campaign will also witness best-in-class doctors from India attending a closed-door panel discussion with Dr. Ampat on the need for Biofoot in India, podiatry in the western world and the application of latest technology in the foot care industry.

Keeping true to its brand promise of increasing awareness about foot wellness, Biofoot has invited customers at its flagship store to experience a range of foot care services under one roof and have an exclusive one on one consultation with Dr. Ampat. Additionally, Dr. Ampat will also explain the growing need for foot wellness and how podiatry can treat various foot ailments such as bunions, flat feet, achillies tendinitis, diabetic foot, heel pain, plantar fasciitis, and other musculoskeletal problems. The Biofoot team will also walk the customers through the unique spaces in the store such as foot scan area, 3D printing insole space, and medical pedicure zone.

Deepika Deepti, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Metro Brands Limited said, “The #CarewithBiofoot campaign aims to encourage the consumers to understand the health of their feet and how best suited orthotic/footwear solutions can improve the overall quality of our lives.

With seven decades of experience in shoemaking and servicing millions of Indians, Metro Brands Limited understood that each foot is unique and requires special attention. The newly launched brand Biofoot underscores this sentiment and has decided to provide a free foot scan at its flagship store.”

Commenting on the ‘foot-fit-footwear’ philosophy of Biofoot, Dr. Ampat said, “I am delighted to join Biofoot in this revolutionary campaign that focuses on raising awareness about foot health and how one’s overall health be improved by the right footwear selection. Its is time that we understand that any foot pain or discomfort one goes through is not normal and should be investigated.”

As a part of the campaign, the brand is also offering a free foot consultation at its store located on the 2nd Floor, Metro House, Causeway Road, Colaba, Mumbai. The customers can avail free a free foot scan that will give them an instant view of their 3D measurement and provide a unique foot profile data.

Launched in December 2022, Biofoot offers a curated range of experiences, services, and products to provide solutions for foot related ailments, informs the company. Consumers can purchase footwear solutions (customized (3D) insoles and shoes) for various foot related concerns including heel pain, flat feet, bunions, corns and calluses and even diabetes-related foot issues, helping them manage foot pain, improve performance and comfort in everyday life. Biofoot has tied up with exclusive international partners – Brooks Running India, Aetrex, OS 1st, and Piccadilly.