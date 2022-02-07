Bira 91 – Valentine’s Day gifting ideas that are anything but basic!

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to put on your thinking caps to come up with the best ways to serenade your loved ones. This cheerful occasion calls for a celebration of all kinds of love, whether it’s your friends, your family or even yourself.

We have curated a list of quirky and off-beat merch that would make for the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts this year. From romantic gestures and style statement accessories to vibrant tech gizmos and other party essentials, there is something for everyone!

For the one that loves to capture special moments:

Grab this gently gleaming photo frame from the Bira 91 X Nicobar capsule collection to add some sparkle to your favorite memories!

For the trendsetter of the season:

Want something that’s wearable IRL and catches the eye on your OOTD reel?

Hop on the self-love train with this silky scarf from the Bira 91 X Nicobar collab. You can style it your way – as a bandana woven through your hair, tied on your bag, or simply draped loosely over your shoulders.

For the adventurous and outdoorsy one:

A wooden bird house

Heading outdoors with your beau, besties or for some well-deserved me-time?

The Bira 91 Beverage carrier will be your must-have accessory! It fits 6 pint-sized bottles & comes with an attached metal opener – the perfect companion to a day out (even if it’s in your backyard)!

For the music junkie:

Description automatically generatedWhether you’re planning a trip with that special someone or having a Singles-day with your buds — the exciting new Bira 91 X boAt Collaboration has to be on your list!

The Bira91 X Boat Stone Spinx 2.0 has the spunk to match your personality.

Or you can jam to your favorite playlist on the vibrant Bira 91 X boAt Rockerz 450!

For the beach bum:

Ditch the monotony and break out of the winter blues with the Always Summer Surfing Tote from Bira 91.

It will help you keep all your getaway essentials in one place!

For the party animal:

The Bira 91 Growler is perfect for getting drinks from your favorite breweries (or your fridge!)

The Bira 91 glasses guarantee that your drink stays fresh as you party all night!

For your favorite drinking buddy:

Whether you're hosting or attending, add the 'play' in 'playful' to your Valentine's (or Galantine's) day bash with these sophisticated Bira 91 Gold Playing Cards, which are sure to bring you a smooth playing experience!

What are you waiting for? Show some love to your near and dear ones or to yourself and make this Valentine’s unforgettable with the most unique gifts from Bira 91, because love makes the world go round- Cheers, have a good one!