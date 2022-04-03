Birdsong Exhibition by Indian Music Experience Museum to bring together music and ecology

Photo Caption: The IME Birdsong Inaugurated by Shri Pankaj Kumar Pandey, IAS, Secretary -Tourism and Secretary, Commerce & Industries (MSME & Mines, Textiles and Sugar) Govt. of Karnataka, in the presence of Guests of Honour, Dr. Michael Heinst, Director, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan and Sri Yellappa Reddy, Retd. Secretary, Dept. of Environment and Ecology, Govt. of Karnataka. Others present were trustees of IME – Pradeep Kumar Panja, Dr Suma Sudhindra, Vineet Verma, Pavitra Shankar, Kusuma Muniraju, Manjunath Prasad and Museum Director Manasi Prasad.

Opening weekend features an Afro-Jazz music ensemble and contemporary dance performance

Bengaluru, 03 April 2022: The Indian Music Experience Museum (IME), supported by the Brigade Group, on Friday inaugurated a new exhibition, Birdsong which explores the science behind bird vocalizations, as well as the influence of birds on music and culture. The exhibit includes a stunning display of award-winning bird photography, computer interactives that allow visitors to both hear birdsong and also make music using bird sound samples, illustrations of mythological birds, as well as storyboards that explain why birds matter. The exhibition, which will be on display at the IME for a period of four months, will be complemented by a host of events, public programs, nature walks, workshops and online talks. To commemorate the exhibit’s opening weekend, two special performances were presented, in collaboration with the Goethe Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan. On 01 April 2022, JISR, an Afro-Jazz music ensemble from Germany, and on 02 April 2022, a contemporary dance piece – ‘BIRD: Four stories in a song’ which is choreographed by Preethi Atreya. The venue for both performances was MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar, which is adjacent to the IME Museum. An online version of the exhibition will be unveiled in June, in conjunction with World Environment Day.

Speaking about the exhibition, the IME’s Museum Director Manasi Prasad said “Birdsong is unique because, for the first time, it brings together music and ecology through an exhibit about the fascinating world of birds. We are all acutely aware of the depletion of urban biodiversity, and we hope this exhibition will encourage visitors to discover the importance of birds to both our environment, as well as our traditional and popular culture. The exhibition’s tagline, ‘are you listening?’ not only refers to the urgent need for environmental action but also inspires us to find music and beauty in our own surroundings. ”

As part of the community activities around the exhibit, the Brigade Millennium Enclave, which houses the IME is being deemed a ‘Silent Zone’, in order to reduce noise pollution and create conditions favourable for bird biodiversity. The IME is also partnering with the Puttenhalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust to conduct nature walks and awareness ev6ents at Puttenhalli Lake, which is close to the museum.

“Thanks to the wholehearted support of Manasi Prasad and her team at the Indian Music Experience, we celebrated the opening of the “Birdsong” Exhibition, with a stunning musical evening by the German band JISR, who harmonised on stage with Bangalore’s stellar Ramamani Project. This successful collaboration has strengthened the association between our organisations and paved the way for future projects.” said Dr Micheal Heinst, Dr Michael Heinst, Director, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, Bangalore.

The IME has collaborated with a number of partners to bring the exhibition to life, including Early Bird which develops learning tools for beginner birders and comic publisher Amar Chitra Katha who is developing educational worksheets for the exhibition’s young visitors.

Details about the exhibition and the associated programs can be found on the IME’s website www.indianmusicexperience.org.