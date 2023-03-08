BIRKENSTOCK India makes it’s way with yet another store at Garden City, Bengaluru

March 2023: BIRKENSTOCK, the global German lifestyle brand with a heritage in iconic footwear is further widening its reach in the South of India by introducing two of its newest stores in Bengaluru – Forum Falcon City and Nexus Mall.

Creating a space of absolute style and comfort, the stores located on the ground floor will house an array of timeless classics, such as Arizona, Gizeh, Madrid, Mayari, Bend, Callan, Gary, Stalon, Jackson and many more available for adults and kids. With an abundance of unique styles in trendy materials and colours, perfect for every occasion, the Nexus Mall with a space of 775 sq ft and Forum Falcon City with a space of 1280 sq ft, will offer a total of more than 250+ different models from Germany’s largest footwear manufacturer.

Having expanded its brand presence across various cities, the recent openings in the South include: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad; Lulu Mall, Kochi; Express Avenue Mall, Chennai; Orion Mall, Bengaluru; Nexus Mall and Sarath City, Hyderabad.

With a history that can be traced as far back as 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is known for its exceptional comfort and sophisticated footbed technology which is fused with the latest fashion trends. Focused towards excellent comfort, high functionality and extraordinary quality, the footwear by BIRKENSTOCK are a perfect pick for those seeking out style along with exceptional comfort. An absolute favourite among consumers from across the country, the newly opened stores located in the South of India will continue to craft and cater to unique and fashionable footwear for adults and kids!

Store Information

Store Name

BIRKENSTOCK – Forum Falcon City

Forum Falcon City – GF, UGF-038 & UGF-039, Forum Falcon Mall, Kanakapura Rd, Anjanadri Layout, Konanakunte

Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560062

Forum Falcon City – +91 8068365503

BIRKENSTOCK – Nexus Mall

Nexus Mall – NO.GF-36 Nexus Koramangala mall, #21 hosur road, Koramangala Bengaluru, Karnataka -560095

Nexus Mall – +91 8022067655