Birla Carbon recognized with the fifth consecutive Gold rating by EcoVadis for sustainability practices

Mumbai, India & Marietta, USA – Birla Carbon has been awarded a Gold level rating for the fifth consecutive year by EcoVadis, an independent sustainability rating agency. This recognition confirms Birla Carbon’s position as an industry leader in advanced sustainability practices and reporting and places it in the top 3% of companies in its sector. The rating was provided after reviewing Birla Carbon’s sustainability practices in its recently published eighth sustainability report, Bending Towards Circularity.

Commenting on the achievement, Joe Gaynor, Chief Legal, Sustainability and Risk Officer, Birla Carbon, shared, “At Birla Carbon, sustainability is more than a commitment — It is central to who we are and how we operate. We are both proud and humbled to receive this award in a year when we, like most of the world during this global pandemic, have remained laser-focused on ensuring a safe workplace for our employees and uninterrupted supply and services to our customers.” He further added, “Five consecutive Gold ratings is a noteworthy achievement, but it would not be possible without the consistent and devoted efforts by all of our employees. I would like to thank our employees for their continuous commitment to our Purpose to ‘Share the Strength’, for it is through that collaboration that we are able to remain a good neighbor in our communities, a reliable supplier to our customers and a safe home for our employees. We at Birla Carbon are committed to constant improvement in order to remain an industry leader in sustainability, and we are making plans to have an even greater impact in the years to come.”

With many of Birla Carbon’s customers utilizing the EcoVadis assessment to measure business sustainability performance, the rating is an important aspect in determining sustainability progress.

The overall performance rating by EcoVadis is based on the 21 criteria defined over four categories: environment, labor, and human rights, ethic, and sustainable procurement practices. With an overall score of 70, Birla Carbon is in the top 3% of all companies assessed in its category.

EcoVadis is the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, and since its founding in 2007, to date, EcoVadis has rated over 75,000 trading partners worldwide, mitigating risk for global organizations for more than 300 leading multinationals worldwide. Combining People, Process, and Platform, EcoVadis has developed technology and a CSR assessment method covering 190 purchasing categories, 150 countries, and 21 CSR indicators. More than 55,000 companies use EcoVadis to reduce risks, drive innovation and foster transparency and trust between trading partners.

About Birla Carbon

Birla Carbon is a leading global supplier of carbon black. As one of the flagship businesses of the leading Indian multinational conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group, Birla Carbon provides innovative sustainable carbon black solutions that enhance the performance of paints and coatings, inks and toners, plastics, adhesives, sealants, textile fibers, mechanical rubber goods, and tires. The company’s footprint extends across 12 countries with 16 manufacturing facilities and two state-of-the-art technology centers in Marietta (USA) and Taloja (India), providing industry-leading innovation. Its Sustainable Operational Excellence (SOE) strategy focuses on employee safety, environmental stewardship, efficient use of carbon sources, and operating in a socially and ethically responsible manner.