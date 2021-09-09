Birla Carbon releases its Ninth Sustainability Report

India & USA – Birla Carbon, a leading global manufacturer, and supplier of carbon black, today released its ninth annual sustainability report titled – Driving Circularity. The 2021 report focuses on Birla Carbon’s next steps in achieving circularity with the introduction of Continua™, Sustainable Carbonaceous Materials (SCM), along with its emphasis towards a culture of innovation and the overarching aspiration of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Sharing his thoughts on the report, John Loudermilk, Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon, said, “At Birla Carbon, we define sustainability in the broadest terms to ensure that we are leveraging every aspect of it, to ascertain the future for our business, our customers, our communities, and the world. We have incorporated sustainability, circularity, and innovation into our business to create value for our stakeholders along with staying true to our purpose to ‘Share the Strength’.” He further added, “Our 2021 report extends our circularity efforts, as we have now introduced SCM, with our Continua™ offering, to close the circularity loop. The report assesses our sustainability efforts from the previous year and sets the tone for the future of our business as we commit to achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Joe Gaynor, Chief Legal, Sustainability and Risk Officer, Birla Carbon, shares his views on the release of the report saying, “We are excited this year to introduce our Continua™ brand of SCM. By doing so, we have demonstrated our commitment to making circularity a reality. Our 2021 report highlights our work in the realm of innovation, sustainability and Health, Safety and Environment, while keeping our core focus on Sustainable Operational Excellence (SOE) constant. We continue to build on our sustainability goals and to be the preferred sustainable partner with our customers and key stakeholders, globally.”

Key Highlights of the report –

● Gold rating by EcoVadis for the fifth consecutive year

● 68% of waste repurposed, includes recycling, reuse, and recovery

● Achieved an absolute energy conversion efficiency rate of 70.9%

● Aspiration to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050

The 2021 report is key to state the various targets that Birla Carbon has achieved during the year to fulfill its sustainability goals and establish its leadership in the industry.

A Downloads section on the Sustainability report website provides links for all certificates, policies, statements, and guides pertaining to Birla Carbon and its operations globally.