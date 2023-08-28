Birla Carbon set to showcase innovative carbon black solutions at RubberTech China 2023

Shanghai, China August 28, 2023: Birla Carbon, a global leader in the production of high-quality carbon black solutions, will participate at RubberTech China 2023, to be held from September 4 – 6, 2023, at Shanghai New International Expo Center, Shanghai, China. Birla Carbon will exhibit at Hall N3, Booth 3B459.

Birla Carbon’s expertise and innovative solutions have led to a wider range of offerings in the tires and Mechanical Rubber Goods (MRG) market, including sustainable options. Among these solutions, Continua™ Sustainable Carbonaceous Material (SCM) stands out as a product that follows a circular approach, effectively reducing the carbon footprint of the products it is a part of and contributing to a more environmentally friendly industry value chain.

“We are excited to join RubberTech China 2023 and showcase our range of sustainable carbon-based solutions for the tire and MRG industry,” says John Davidson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Birla Carbon. “We are focused on driving sustainability, performance, and efficiency in rubber applications, and this exhibition provides an ideal opportunity to connect with industry peers, share our knowledge, and collaborate towards a greener and more advanced future.” He further adds, “At Birla Carbon, we are committed to our purpose to ‘Share the Strength’ by collaborating with our customers to develop innovative solutions that drive industry advancements while ensuring superior performance and environmental responsibility.”

Birla Carbon also offers a complete range of low PAH offsets for commonly used carcass carbon blacks and a selection of N774, N300, and N200 series types, offering maximum compounding and formulation flexibility.

To learn more about the carbon black solutions for Tires and the MRG market by Birla Carbon, visit us at Hall N3, Booth 3B459.