Birla Carbon to participate at International Rubber Conference & Expo 2022 as ‘Platinum’ sponsor

Mumbai, India – November 24, 2022 – Birla Carbon, a global leader in the production of high-quality carbon black solutions, announced its participation as the ‘Platinum’ sponsor at the International Rubber Conference & Expo (IRC 2022. The event will be held from November 24 – 26, 2022, at Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, Bengaluru, India.

Birla Carbon will present its complete portfolio of high-performance carbon blacks for customers’ applications along with a range of sustainable solutions, including Continua™ Sustainable Carbonaceous Materials (SCM) and other leading products for the tire and Mechanical Rubber Goods markets.

Birla Carbon will also share two paper presentations during the three-day event.

November 24, 2022 – Liquid Mixed Rubber Nano-composites: A Sustainable Solution for High-Performance Rubber Products by Dr. Ranjan Ghosal, Head, Process Innovation, Birla Carbon.

November 25, 2022 – Reinforcement of Rubber by Lignin-Coated Nanocellulose Fibrils by Dr. Charles Herd, Head, Product Design and Development, Birla Carbon.

Speaking about the participation, John Davidson, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Birla Carbon, said, “As most companies have begun to engage with customers and partners at physical locations, the International Rubber Conference is an opportunity for us to engage with our diverse and wide range of customers in India.” He further added, ”The technical, sales, marketing, and R&D teams look forward to some engaging conversations and technical discussions focused on innovation that will create sustainable and circular solutions for the industry as a whole.”

Birla Carbon’s presence at the IRC will showcase Continua™ SCM, which showcases technical expertise, superior quality, and global reach while enhancing product circularity. The circular nature of Continua™ SCM will enable large and quantifiable carbon footprint reductions, paving the way for greener, cleaner, and more sustainable industry value chains. It thrives on delivering a large-scale supply of SCM, continuity of supply, quantified reduction in carbon footprint, and technical collaboration for integration in production lines.

The conference will be spread over three days and focus on two major aspects – Conference and Exposition. These will cover all major areas of the development process, testing, simulation, modeling, and design of the materials in the rubber industry. The IRC 2022 conference & expo will provide Birla Carbon an opportunity to engage with other like-minded businesses, researchers, and influencers in the rubber industry.