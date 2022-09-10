Birla Carbon to participate at the Battery Show North America 2022

Marietta, USA – September 10, 2022 – Birla Carbon, a global leader in the production of high-quality carbon black solutions, will participate in The Battery Show North America 2022. The event will be held from September 13 – 15, 2022, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, Michigan, USA. Birla Carbon will exhibit at Booth 2157.

With a focus on a range of energy storage applications, Birla Carbon will present Conductex i and Conductex e series of products at the event and an array of carbon-based solutions for the battery industry.

The Conduct i series additives for Lithium-ion batteries provide higher battery manufacturing throughput, superior high discharge rate performance, extended cycle life, exceptional high voltage retention for power batteries, and fast charge performance for EVs.

The Conduct e range of solutions is a key performance-enhancing carbon black additive that provides high conductivity and purity while enabling manufacturers the formulation flexibility needed for various applications in lead acid batteries.

The CNT/CB hybrid conductive additive enables superior dispersibility with good electrode properties at lower loading compared to competitive carbon black.

Birla Carbon has invested in a graphite manufacturing and post-processing pilot plant with its new to the world technology to supply graphite anode active material to battery manufacturers in the United States. A commercial manufacturing facility is in the planning stages for North America for a consistent domestic graphite supply.

Join Birla Carbon at Booth 2157 to learn more or visit the Birla Carbon Energy Systems webpage – https://www.birlacarbon.com/energy-systems/