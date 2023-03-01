Birla Carbon to participate at the RETA International Conference 2023 in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand – March 1, 2023: Birla Carbon, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon black solutions, will participate in the Rubber-Elastomer Technology Association (RETA) International Conference 2023. The event will be held on March 2 – 3, 2023, at Jamjuree Ballroom, M floor, Pathumwan Princess Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand. Birla Carbon will exhibit at Hall 01, Booth 01 – 32.

Expressing his thoughts on the participation, John Davidson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Birla Carbon, said, “The RETA International Conference 2023 is an opportunity for us to collaborate with customers on providing sustainable carbon-based solutions, as well as venture into new product developments for the EV range of vehicles. With the increasing focus on sustainability around the globe, the team at Birla Carbon aims to bring sustainable and mobility-based product solutions to its customers.” He further added how, “With our commitment to offer these circular products, we aim to assist our partners and customers to help achieve their sustainability goals through our technical expertise.”

Birla Carbon will present its complete portfolio of high-performance carbon blacks for customers’ applications along with a range of sustainable mobility solutions, including Continua™ SCM and other leading products for the rubber industry. Birla Carbon is dedicated to providing a range of solutions focusing on efficiency and sustainability. More details will be availabe at the technical conference presentation on ‘Bringing Circularity at Scale Through Sustainable Carbonaceous Materials’.

Backed by a robust supply chain, large-scale availability, and an eye for detail, these high-quality sustainable alternatives to traditional carbon blacks are the perfect solution to help customers come closer to achieving their sustainability goals. With a focus on performance driven products, Birla Carbon will also present the following solutions at RETA 2023:

● BC2123, BC1029 and BC1001

● BC2013

● BC1083

The first RETA International Conference will bring in participation from suppliers across the rubber and elastomer industries. To learn more about Continua™ SCM and other carbon black solutions for the rubber industry, visit Birla Carbon at Hall 01, Booth 01 – 32.