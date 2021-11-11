Birla Carbon’s Specialty Blacks Business to Increase Prices Globally

Marietta, USA– Birla Carbon, one of the leading manufacturers of carbon black globally, has announced a global price increase for all its Specialty Blacks products effective December 1, 2021. All shipments made on or after this date are subject to the price increase.

The steady rise in raw material costs and increased costs for freight, logistics, and overall operations are some of the key reasons for the change.

Birla Carbon is committed to providing high quality carbon black products for its customers and values their continued support.