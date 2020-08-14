Birla Institute of Hotel Management & Studies (BIHMS), a business partner with Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd, is conceived by a group of highly experienced and seasoned professionals from the hotel and education industries, who visioned that there is a definite need of an institute which can address and provide the knowledge to the students to become a qualified professional for the hospitality and service-oriented industries. The institution was established on 27th April 2018. Located in Greater Noida, Knowledge Park has easy access by metro or road. There is a vast choice of courses available for students to choose from, which will groom a student not only in terms of strong theoretical knowledge but will give all practical exposure and overall development workshops one needs to learn before making a strong entry into the industry. The courses available areB.Sc. of Hospitality & Hotel Administration (Eligibility- 12th), Diploma in Catering Management and Kitchen Operation (Eligibility- 12th), Diploma in Bakery Confectionary & Production (Eligibility- 10th), Diploma in House Keeping & Maintenance (Eligibility- 10th), Diploma in Front Office Operations (Eligibility- 10th).

BIHMS is conceived by industry experts having over two decades of experience in best of the Hotel companies across the country with brands like Taj Hotels, ITC Hotel Division, Grand Hyatt. After graduating, the student will be qualified to work at hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, pursue higher studies and research, or start innovative endeavours. BIHMS provides practical sessions related to all courses that are provided by the institution and also promises 100% placements to the students.

BIHMS believe in the overall growth of our students by providing them with the best education through train your brain, theoretical and practical exposure. A pedagogy comprising case studies, practising professionals from the industry, shop floor work and experience in the relevant specialisation will ensure the right skills among the graduates. The institute has the best infrastructure needed to provide exact knowledge of the industry, all module kitchens are equipped with the best equipments and latest technology to train the students which will help them in their future assignments. Personality development is the key concern at BIHMS. They groom the students not only to be confident and strong but a master in their space of work.

New session starting from September 2020, so if you are looking forward to a bright future in the industry of Hotel Management enrol now at Birla Institute of Hotel Management and Studies.