Birlasoft to drive Cloud-led Digital Transformation for customers in collaboration with Microsoft

Pune (India) | August 18, 2020: Birlasoft Ltd [BSE: 532400, NSE: BSOFT], part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified, The CK Birla Group, today announced a Global Strategic Cloud Alliance with Microsoft to help its clients to accelerate their digital journey. With this collaboration, Birlasoft is strategically positioned to support its enterprise clients with their cloud transformation needs, right from infrastructure to business applications.

Birlasoft has plans to scale its current Microsoft cloud business to $100M. Building on the current collaboration, Birlasoft will focus on delivering end-to-end services on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to its clients. Together with Microsoft, Birlasoft will create innovative industry solutions and enable customers in focus industries to adopt Microsoft cloud technologies and services.

The current global situation requires organizations to enhance agility and resilience, to in turn ensure business continuity, deliver desired customer experiences, and accomplish their business goals. The speed of digitalization will be a primary imperative. Birlasoft has been working with its customers across industry segments, supporting them in their digital transformation journeys.

Birlasoft helps customers in Manufacturing to accelerate their Industry 4.0 adoption; in BFSI to leverage Open APIs and automate both front-office and back-office transformation; in Energy & utility sector to enhance field collaboration and real-time service excellence, optimize operations and improve asset performance; and in Life Sciences vertical to innovate faster, provide rich insights to achieve commercial excellence, and automate drug discovery and pharmacovigilance processes. The Strategic Cloud Alliance with Microsoft will further strengthen Biralsoft’s digital offerings and will allow them to complement their industry expertise with the power of Microsoft clouds, to accelerate their clients’ digital transformation journey.

Dharmender Kapoor, CEO and MD, Birlasoft.”Birlasoft empowers our customers to harness the full power of digital by combining enterprise applications with the most modern platforms, software and digitalization processes. Through this cloud alliance with Microsoft, our customers can expect an even broader range of solutions, delivered at a continually faster pace, which will accelerate the execution of their digital transformation strategies.”

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft Corp. said, “This collaboration combines Birlasoft’s industry expertise with the power of the Microsoft cloud platform. Together we will help our customers accelerate their digital transformation with new and innovative solutions across industries.”

Customers in their cloud journey will find Birlasoft’s Global Strategic Cloud Alliance with Microsoft to be of great value for accelerating their plans for cloud adoption and implementation. Birlasoft is a Microsoft Gold partner and for over 10 years has been delivering proven industry-focused solutions on Microsoft technologies to its clients.