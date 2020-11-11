Biryani Depot: A cloud kitchen that brings authentic biryanis to town

US-based Svagam Hospitality presents Biryani Depot, where patrons can enjoy the exotic and authentic flavours of a one-pot wonder: The Biryani.

The Biryani Depot, headed by Mr Saptadeep Roy in India, is a confluence of biryanis from different parts of India and aims to flatter the biryani lovers with the aromatics and authentic taste of regional flavours. The three all-weather hits: the spice rich Hyderabadi Biryani, the exotic Lucknowi Biryani, and the famous Kolkata Biryani with a big piece of Aloo!! Foodies can relish the tender and juicy proteins (yes, they serve vegetarian too!!) that are served with perfectly cooked, long and fluffy grains of dum cooked basmati rice.

The menu is well-curated with other offerings like kebabs, kormas and curries along with accompaniments like raitas and salads.

Every morsel of your favourite biryani is guaranteed to create an explosion of intrinsic flavours in your mouth that will make you keep coming back for more.

Details:

Timings: 11 am to 11:30 pm | Delivery: In house

Contact:

Saptadeep Roy: +91 98307 11487

Social media: Instagram– @biryanidepot | Facebook– facebook.com/BiryaniDepot

Or click https://puneorders.in/peo/biryanidepot/?fbclid=IwAR04z0Fg-7aeI6UIJdt1E4qhQbWM7nK6Kk80y_OCU1zh060GULThAq-gINY