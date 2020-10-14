Bitcoins: History, Characteristics and everything you need to know

Bitcoin is one of the most known words these days. People all over the world are talking about bitcoins and how these newly discovered currencies are changing the way people use money. If you want to know about bitcoins and different types of trading platform, you can check the https://bitcoinfuture.app. One of the best investments that you can make in the present condition of the economic slowdown is the investments in bitcoins.

But, before you make any investment in bitcoins, it is essential to know everything about bitcoins.So, let’s get started!

What is bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a type of digital currency that is used and distributed electronically. A central authority does not control Bitcoins. Instead, this new digital currency works in the most decentralized way ever. It works on the peer-to-peer network. No single person or an institution controls the working and functioning of bitcoins.

The best part about bitcoin is that it does not need to be printed, and you can easily use this currency in the electronic form.

The distribution and mining of bitcoin are pretty limited. The total number of bitcoins that will be mined will be just 21 million. Thus, unlike traditional currencies which are printed from time to time as per the government approval, only 21 million bitcoins will be mined, and it will be in circulation.

History of bitcoins

Bitcoin was invented by a programmer named Satoshi Nakamoto. He created bitcoin in 2009, and since then people have shown keen interest in bitcoins as well as in different other cryptocurrencies. There have been lots of rumours about the actual creator and the brain behind the bitcoin creation, but most people associated with bitcoins have said that all these rumours are fake. Satoshi Nakamoto is not present on any social media platforms or digital platforms, and thus, every day, a new rumour is heard about the bitcoin creator.

Who controls bitcoins?

The biggest advantage associated with bitcoins is that a particular individual or an organization does not control it. Bitcoins work on the basis of decentralization. The biggest feature of bitcoin is that it is a decentralized currency. Bitcoins are free from all types of government intervention, control, and overseeing. Thus, if you are making a bitcoin investment or if you are using bitcoin to make a specific purchase, no one will control the transaction. Every bitcoin transaction is recorded in a ledger.

Characteristics of bitcoins:

Following are the significant features and characteristics associated with bitcoins:

Decentralization

The most significant characteristics of bitcoin are that it is a decentralized currency. Thus, it does not come under any government intervention. The bitcoin is designed such that every individual, organization, and business can use bitcoins without involving government authorities or any high-level authorities in the process.

Anonymous

When you are using a traditional currency or a conventional method of payment, the government, bank as well as the payee gets details about your name, address, and your bank. But, the most significant advantage of using bitcoins is that you stay anonymous. No one gets access to any private information about you when you are using digital currencies like bitcoins.

Transparency

You may not trust this statement, but bitcoin is the most transparent currency ever. Every single bitcoin transaction is stored under a technology which is called blockchain technology. Thus, if you are making a payment in bitcoin, everyone who is a part of the network under the blockchain technology knows that payment in bitcoin has been made.

Fast

The processing of the bitcoin transactions is pretty quick. Even if you are making an international payment, you don’t have to wait for days just because you want to make a transaction to an international location. Thus, if you want a quick and fast transaction, one of the best ways is to use bitcoins.

Non-refundable

If you are a businessman, this characteristic of bitcoin may be quite helpful to you. Once payment in bitcoins has been made, it can’t be refunded.

After knowing about these amazing benefits offered by bitcoins, you might be thinking about investing in bitcoins. So what are you waiting for? Get maximum benefits by investing as much as you can in bitcoins.