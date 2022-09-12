BITS Pilani collaborates with Coursera to launch first online B.Sc in Computer Science from top ranked engineering institute in India

September 12, 2022, | Kolkata: Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, an Institute of Eminence and a globally acclaimed Indian institute in science, engineering, and management domains, has collaborated with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, to launch an online Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Computer Science.

Designed to serve Indian and global audiences, BITS Pilani’s B.Sc degree will expand access to high-quality computer science education. The programme’s job-relevant curriculum, designed with inputs from various industry partners, will empower learners to develop advanced skills in software development, data analysis, and core systems, alongside leadership and soft skills.

With 28 million new technology jobs projected to emerge in India by 2025, there is a growing need for technical talent. A recent Nasscom-Zinnov report estimates a shortfall of 14 to 19 lakh technology professionals in India by 2026. To address this, BITS Pilani’s B.Sc degree prepares graduates to enter the job market ready for various, in-demand entry-level job roles, such as application and system software developer, computer programmer, and data analyst.

“We are honoured to partner with BITS Pilani as it reimagines a B.Sc degree for a digital future,” said Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “Through our partnership, we are opening up access to this premiere institute at an unprecedented scale — enabling more students to earn this highly sought-after computer science degree in a flexible, affordable way.”

“Our collaboration with Coursera gives us the platform to help ensure that our aspirational degree programmes are readily accessible to a large and diverse audience, irrespective of locational or other constraints.” said Prof. G Sundar, Director, Off Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani. “This collaboration will enable BITS Pilani to help address the need for equitable growth of the pool of technology talent across the country and the globe. This also empowers learners with knowledge and skills, which are highly valued by the IT industry, and serves to provide Indian institutions as major providers of high quality education, internationally as well.”

Eligibility that enables many

The degree requires no entrance exam and is open to students from diverse profiles, including those without a science or significant mathematics background. Anyone with class 12 or its equivalent qualifications can apply.

Accessibility to pursue education from anywhere

The 100% online programme can be accessed from anywhere in the world. By leveraging virtual and cloud labs, learners will apply their skills using simulations and real-world environments.

Flexibility to pursue the programme while working or along with pursuing any other degree programme

To maximize flexibility, students can take up to six years to complete this three-year degree. This will enable flexibility for learners to pursue the programme while working or along with pursuing any other degree programme. The programme also features an intermediate exit option of a diploma, which students can earn in about two years.

Student support system and access to BITS Pilani’s alumni network

The degree prioritises building a digital network, using Zoom and Slack. Students will connect with peers around the globe in digital study groups and group projects. There will also be periodic live sessions so that students can connect with BITS Pilani’s faculty and peers in real time. When needed, learners will be able to access career services, including CV reviews and job-interview preparations.

Upon graduation, students will gain access to the institute’s illustrious alumni network — a community that has spawned 900+ startups and 13 unicorns, including Zeta, MPL, Swiggy, BigBasket, and Groww.

Online applications open today, Sep 12, 2022

Students can apply to start today, Sep 12, 2022, for the first cohort that begins in November 2022. The last date to apply is Nov 15, 2022. For details of the programme and to start the application, please visit https://www.coursera.org/degrees/bachelor-of-science-computer-science-bits.