Bitso Surpasses 6 Million Customers

Mexico City — October 20, 2022 — Bitso, the leading cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, has surpassed 6 million customers in the region. The crypto platform is in the midst of the fastest acceleration of growth that it has seen since its creation in 2014. In the past year, Bitso doubled its client base, illustrating that interest in and adoption of cryptocurrencies is on the rise, despite the crypto winter.

“It fills us with pride to see the role that Bitso is playing in Latin America as we develop new crypto-based products adapted to the needs of our clients, such as payments, returns, and support against inflation,” said Santiago Alvarado, Vice President of Product in Bitso. “Reaching 6 million customers only confirms that we are moving in the right direction as we pursue our mission to make crypto useful by providing our customers with simple, reliable, and borderless products.”

With operations in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, Bitso has found an upside to the infamous crypto winter by using the time to develop products. Among those products is Bitso+, which clients can use to earn returns on their BTC, ETH, and USDC just by leaving their cryptocurrencies in the Bitso wallet.

In recent months, Bitso has also focused on diversifying the applications of cryptocurrencies to make them more useful in people’s daily lives. To that end, Bitso recently enabled QR crypto payments in Argentina, becoming the first crypto platform in the region to implement the technology. Bitso also recently announced its alliance with Mastercard for its next launch of the Bitso Card in Mexico.