Biz Staffing Comrade to host HR Conclave – Biz Connect in Bangalore

Bangalore, June 30, 2023: Biz Staffing Comrade Pvt Ltd, a renowned name in the HR realm which provides a wide range of recruitment and selection services to diverse companies will be hosting a HR Conclave – Biz Connect at Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road on July 07, 2023. This specially curated event will consist of multiple sessions with eminent TA & HR experts from across industries with themes such as – Embracing a strategic approach to talent acquisition (TA) in today’s business environment, Unveiling the best practices in building long-term talent pools, Identifying, and overcoming the challenges along the way amongst others. The event will also have discussions around the impending recession, layoffs and challenges faced by HR leaders, companies and employees.

The event and the roundtable discussion will be moderated by Shubhra Bhandari, a highly accomplished HR professional with a remarkable track record. She has around 2 decades of experience across leading technology and consumer organizations. Her presence has inspired and empowered many to drive positive change in the HR ecosystem.

Speaking on the event, Puneet Arora, Managing Partner, Biz Staffing Comrade Pvt Ltd said, “This event will offer an opportunity for HR professionals to gain insight from renowned industry experts and engage in meaningful dialogue with their peers. Today, organizations across the globe find themselves at the crossroads of the next big technology disruption. The event is expected to deliberate on how Talent Acquisition and HR can play a significant role during this macro economics.”

Over the years, the role of the talent acquisition function has changed considerably from a traditional number focused inward function to a highly quality focused outward function to achieve the organization’s broader goals. TA is now responsible for so much more within this space, from talent information to internal mobility and retention and tends to focus on long-term human resources planning.

“Considering the increased focus on people capability and the asymmetric talent war in the market the role of Talent Acquisition has become critical to organizations. Biz Connect will provide networking and knowledge sharing extravaganza and an unparalleled opportunity to gain insights, and discover the latest trends in the field of rapidly-evolving HR landscape from eminent professionals and experts.” said Jasvinder Bedi, Managing Partner, Biz Staffing Comrade Pvt Ltd.

Overall, the conclave will see participation from top – notch talent acquisition and HR leaders, ensuring an intimate and engaging experience for everyone involved in this extraordinary occasion and promises to be an event of valuable knowledge exchange.