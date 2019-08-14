BJP appoints Ms. Karuna Gopal as Special Invitee to BJP State Executive Committee, Telangana!

Ms. Karuna Gopal, BJP Leader and President Foundation for Futuristic Cities has been appointed as Special Invitee to BJP State Executive Committee, Telangana on 07 August 2019. This appointment made by the BJP state President Dr Laxman is in the context of renewed focus on the state of Telangana by the National President Shri Amit Shah who is confident of winning Telangana state in 2023.

Keeping in view Ms. Gopal’s Global experience and expertise in Urban Governance and Policy, the state BJP leadership believes that her appointment would bring in new ideas and innovation that can contribute to the growth of the party significantly for next general elections.

Ms Karuna Gopal, is globally acclaimed thought leader and advisor on Smart Cities, Governance and Policy.

Ms Karuna Gopal served as a Member of BJP National Manifesto Sub-Committee for the LokSabha Elections 2019. This high profile committee had Shri Piyush Goyal (Union Minister of Railways )Shri JP Nadda (working President of BJP and the then Union Minister of Health & Family welfare), Shri D.V. Sadanand Gowda, Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation Chemicals and Fertilizers) Shri Shripad Yesso Naik( Minister of State (IC) AYUSH) , Shri R.K. Singh( Minister of State (IC) of Power New and Renewable Energy and Shri Hardeep Singh Puri ( Union Minister MoHUA, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs ) as members

In 2018, as In charge for Hyderabad City Manifesto Committee for Telangana State Assembly Elections 2018 , she not only prepared a city manifesto but conceptualized and released a Vision Hyderabad 2030 document in the presence of Shri JP Nadda (National Working President) the then Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare &Shri Ram Madhav BJP National General Secretary.

Currently she is President of Foundation for Futuristic Cities ( FFC ) a Think Tank that has influenced Urban Transformation in India for more than a decade .

She contributed to the design of the ‘100 Smart Cities Mission’ of India and has been invited to speak at the launch of the Mission by the Prime Minister.

She represented Government of India – Speaker delegation on Smart Cities at COP21-UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) PARIS 2015.

As an Urban expert with the WORLD BANK / USAID (United States Agency for International Development) / DFID (Department for International Development UK) / ADB ( Asian Development Bank ) she lead many important assignments.

Governments of Singapore, Sweden, UK, Philippines, UAE, Turkey, Israel and USA have invited herfor inputs on Smart Governance. In 2018, Ms Gopal was invited by the Prime Minister of UAE to address their flagship event – World Government Summit at Dubai.

She gave close to 100 Keynote addresses at several Global / National Conferences and is widely published and Interviewed by both National and International media

Ms. Gopal has been inducted into BJP, (Bharatiya Janata Party) in 2014 and she hails from a family of freedom fighters and IAS officers.

The current special invitees to BJP State Executive are: