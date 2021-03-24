Blind people in the state welcomes KCRs decision to increase retirement age

Hyderabad: DWAB —Development and Welfare of the Blind General Secretary P. Chokka Rao hails Chief Minister’s decision to increase the retirement age of Government employees to 61. In a press note issued in Hyderabad, Chokka Rao thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the blind in the state of Telangana.

We the blind are also benefeciaries from this decision. While welcoming this decision, Chokka Rao urged Shri Chandrasekhar Rao to give every blind family one government job. Blind besides their salary they dont have any other income. Most of the bind are poor. Hence, this request. He also appealed to the Chief Minister to grant a job to the family membrer of the blind who is retiring.







The Challenges blind people face when living life is many. Their life is dependent on others. If they dont have earnings, their life is miserable. At the same time they cant compete with the abled.

COVID-19 Lockdown has made life harsher for the blind. Our mobility is curtailed totally. This has resulted in the loss of our livelihood. We also dont have access to relief

India and Telangana is home to the largest number of blind people.

The Telangana has come a long way in enabling opportunities for the visually impaired, but that is not sufficient. Hence we urge Chief Minister to look into our appeal and make an announcement soon to that effect. We need more help for the good of blind from the Telangana state government he said.