BLITZPOKER’s Festive Fiesta; launches Rs. 6 lakh Diwali Freeroll, Private Tables and Celebrity Matches

Lighting up the Diwali spirit and joy, BLITZPOKER, Dan Bilzerian’s official poker room, has announced that it will host the #BlitzWaliDiwali Freeroll tournament with a prize pool of INR 6 lakh. BLITZ Diwali Freeroll will run from 11th November 2020 until 15th November 2020, where players can win every day of the Diwali week. Adding to the excitement, BLITZPOKER has also added an exclusive ‘Private Table’ feature, giving the players an opportunity to play with their friends and family. Participants can register for the Diwali Freeroll tournament at https://www.blitzpoker.com/.

#BlitzWaliDiwali festivities commence on 11th November with a prize pool of INR 75,000 Freeroll tournament on the offer for the first two days. The prize pool will increase to INR 1,00,000 Freeroll on 13th and 14th November. The excitement will soar among the players on the day of the main event- 15th November which has a guaranteed prize pool of INR 2,50,000. A location and screen agnostic platform, players can easily play their favourite game using their mobile phones or the desktop app. Free tickets are on offer to the players who deposit till 11th November for participation throughout the tournament.

In addition to the Diwali Freeroll tournament, BLITZPOKER has also introduced a private table feature on their platform. The feature will allow players (up to 8 players) to create private tables to play poker with friends and family.

Commenting on their latest offering, Internet icon and Instagram sensation Dan Bilzerian said, “As the festive season rolls in closer, we want to add to the festivities and the joy of our players across the country. We want to give them a platform where they can have a little fun with their friends and family. With the imposed lockdowns, we realize that the celebrations during the much-awaited Diwali season won’t be the same as before, however, we want to do our part in offering the community to play together even if they are afar. The Diwali Freeroll and the private tables are our way of offering the Indian poker community a platform to celebrate together and play with their friends and family. We want to wish everyone a very happy festive season ahead.”

BLITZPOKER has been an instant hit with poker players across India since its launch in August 2020. The app allows players to earn real cash with zero to the minimum deposit amount. BLITZPOKER has their support team available on call, chat, email and social media to solve all player queries to ensure smooth gameplay and hassle-free cashouts/deposits.