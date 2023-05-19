BLive EV Store on an overdrive in Telangana; opens its fifth store, in Nalgonda

Telangana, 19th May 2023: BLive, India’s fastest-growing multi-brand electric vehicle platform has strengthened its presence in Telangana with its fifth multi-brand experience store in the state, in Nalgonda. The store was inaugurated in the presence of Mr Kancharla Bhupal Reddy – MLA, Nalgonda, & Mr Gadari Kishore Kumar – MLA, Thungathurthy. The rising interest of the consumers owing to growing worldwide awareness toward transitioning to electric mobility, coupled with rising fuel costs have driven the brand’s expansion.

The BLive EV Store offers a wide range of electric vehicles from multiple EV brands, expert support, easy finance and exciting offers. Buyers can opt for EVs at EMIs as low as 2,000 per month for a range of electric scooters, cycles, motorcycles and delivery vehicles.

BLive has facilitated the transition to electric for more than 2,500 families and businesses through its extensive store network going to open 100+ by End of this financial year. At the BLive multi-brand store, customers can explore a wide range of electric vehicles from well-known brands like Batt:re, Pure EV Gemopai, iVoomi, Kinetic Green, Hero Lectro, LML – Detel, E-Motorad, and more. Among the offerings is the highly anticipated Batt:re Storie, a sleek and high-speed e-bike that stands out in the Batt:re lineup.

Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive, said “The people of Telangana have welcomed us with open arms; we are excited to open our 5th store here. The store will provide the masses with the opportunity to ‘try and buy’ EVs for a confident transition to electric mobility. The store will also facilitate Ease of Ownership and option to buy or rent EVs, along with home demos and easy finance options. In addition to providing a range of environmental and economic benefits over conventional vehicles, electric vehicles are also powerful and reliable. Interested consumers can visit our store to learn more about the benefits of EVs, learn about the various types of EVs available, have the myths surrounding their use debunked, and also learn about available financing options. We are committed to helping consumers make the transition towards a cleaner, greener and economical mobility option.”

Telangana is rapidly emerging as a hub for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The State’s pioneering move of developing a policy for the e-mobility segment adds to its attractiveness as an investment destination for this sector. Telangana’s Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Systems Policy 2020-30 intends to achieve a substantial reduction in the total cost of transportation for personal and commercial purposes, building upon the foundation laid down by the Centre’s FAME-II scheme to promote the adoption and manufacturing of EVs.

According to Telangana’s EV policy, the government had said it will waive off the road tax and registration fees entirely for the first 2 lakh electric two-wheelers that have been purchased and registered within the state. The policy wishes to promote the recycling and cascading of batteries used in EVs, and the policy seeks to establish Telangana as a global centre for R&D within the electric vehicle sector.

While speaking at the occasion, Sandeep Mukherjee, Co-Founder, BLive said, “We are pleased to have the support of Mr Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and Mr Gadari Kishore Kumar for this store launch in Nalgonda, Telangana. We are happy to note that the State EV policy of Telangana actively encourages and promotes the usage of electric vehicles as a mode of transportation. While EVs are quickly gaining traction among the masses, there is mild apprehension about their performance and reliability, among consumers. We aim to debunk these myths by providing the consumers with a holistic ‘touch and try’ experience and negate apprehensions about switching to electric, if any.”

Store Name and address:

PRANAVI MOTORS, Door No: 6-2-1320/12, Ward No.6, Block No-2, Siddiqia Colony, Nalgonda, Telangana – 508001