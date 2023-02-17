Blive launches multi-brand EV store Eco Point in Jalgaon, Maharashtra

Bengaluru 17th February 2023: India’s leading multi-brand EV store Blive today launched its experiential EV store in Jalgaon ‘Eco Point’ in the presence of Latatai Chandrakant Sonawane (MLA, Chodapa), Prakshsheth Jakhete (Chairman of Jakhete Group), store owners Uday Patil and Pawan Sonawane, and other guests and dignitaries. The launch of this store is aligned with the brand’s mission of taking EVs to every home with accessibility and affordability for a greener future. The opening of this exclusive outlet will benefit customers with the availability of EVs from leading and trusted brands, roadside assistance, extended warranty, guidance and tips from EV experts, easy financing options, excellent after-sales services and many other facilities under one roof. To encourage customers to switch to electric mobility, the experiential store will also provide them an opportunity to exchange and upgrade their old petrol-run 2-wheelers for brand-new EVs.

Commenting on the launch, Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive said We are really excited with the launch of this store in Jalgaon. We are receiving phenomenal response and demand from EV buyers across locations. The customers today are more conscious and aware about environmental concerns and the importance of clean mobility. They are fast switching to electric vehicles as they now realize the cost as well as the environmental benefits they offer. We are confident that the launch of this store will facilitate easy EV adoption and will benefit customers with our expertise, experience and hi-end services. Our multi-brand accessibility and affordability will further make it possible for individuals and business owners here to enjoy a hassle-free EV experience. Going forward, we will continue working towards strengthening our presence in India to cater to consumer demands and meet rising expectations.”

Blive, which is a digital-first, multi-brand EV store has bolstered its presence with 19 stores across India and with this launch, it has come one step closer towards its goal of having 100 EV stores by 2024. The brand will soon expand its reach to newer locations to drive EV adoption, accelerate decarbonisation, and build a sustainable future.