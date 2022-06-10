BLive partners with BOLT to power up EV Charging Stations across India

Hyderabad, 10 June 2022: BLive, India’s first multi brand EV solution provider has partnered with BOLT, India’s largest EV Charging Network, to set up EV charging points across hundreds of corporate parks, colleges, commercial buildings, residential complexes, experience store, hospitality locations and zip stores in India. With this partnership, together, the companies plan to install the BOLT EV charging stations in 100+ locations in the coming months across India. The first set of installations will be targeted at strategic locations in Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana.

The BLive-BOLT partnership aims to transform access to EV chargers by rapidly building a fast-charging network across the country and delivering a seamless experience for EV drivers. This partnership is also aligned with BLive’s vision of accelerating the adoption of EVs in India. Currently, with BOLT, BLive has already installed chargers in Salarpuria Sattva’s Knowledge Park, HiTech City in Hyderabad and are in the process of expanding these installations at various other Sattva property locations.

BLive is a digital-first Multibrand EV platform offering a wide range of EV products and services through online store and EV Experience Stores across India. BLive is also an EV solution provider for enterprises adopting electric mobility offering end to end solutions from 2 and 3-wheeler EVs options, charging solutions, finance options and after sales support. The fast-growing start-up has received many accolades including “Startup of the year” “Gold at Outlook sustainability leadership awards” for pioneering the work in adoption of sustainable mobility.

BOLT is India’s largest EV charging network, comprising the universal BOLT Charging Point and the BOLT Operating System. Developed with the objective of building a strong EV charging infrastructure, it is India’s first dedicated network of IoT-enabled EV charging points connecting riders across the country. Made-in-India, BOLT is a universal charging point which is compatible with any portable charger that comes with EVs and works with the existing AC power supply everywhere. Over 10,000 BOLT charging points have already been installed across 100 different cities in India, with an installed capacity of over 33000KW and 50,000 active users. BOLT is also on track to deploy 100,000 charging points in the next 6 months across India in response to the overwhelming demand for a safe, reliable, and affordable EV charging infrastructure combined with collaboration with other EV ecosystem players.

Supporting Quotes:

Samarth Kholkar, Cofounder, BLive

“We are excited to be partnering with BOLT, as range anxiety and availability of chargers are one the biggest bottlenecks that restrict people from switching to electric vehicles. BLive is a one-stop shop for everything relating to EVs. Through our partnership with Bolt, we can now offer vehicles, charging infra and ancillary services, thus making the EV journey seamless and worry-free for our enterprise customers and individual buyers. We believe, providing easy access to chargers is one of the most important means to foster the adoption of EVs in India.”

Jyotiranjan Harichandan, Cofounder, BOLT

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with BLive as we aggressively push EV adoption across India. The key to increase EV adoption is to ensure the availability of charging on-demand. We are increasing our footprint across India rapidly by partnering with key stakeholders and helping EV riders overcome range anxiety.”