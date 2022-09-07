BLive partners with Sattva Group to build EV charging network; will cover 50+ locations by 2023

Mumbai, 7 September 2022: BLive, India’s first multi-brand EV solution platform, has partnered with leading Real Estate developer Sattva Group, to build a network of EV charging stations at their various properties. BLive has already installed an EV charging station at Sattva – Knowledge City, HiTech City in Hyderabad and this partnership will further accelerate its goal to create an omnipresent network of charging stations for EV users. This will greatly help in alleviating the range anxiety and enable consumers to switch to EV seamlessly. The EV pioneer is working closely with its partner to further expand its charging network in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Goa, and Coimbatore.

In the first phase of the partnership, the plan is to install the EV charging stations in all major cities in South India and then move to other locations. So far 8 charging stations have been installed and through this partnership the target is to install 100+ charging stations over the next one year. This network is aimed at benefiting EV users on a daily basis and help solve their EV battery issues.

Over the past few years there has been a growing affinity to move to EV and the government is creating a favorable policy environment for the sector. Currently India has over 6 lakhs registered EVs and the number is set to grow exponentially, given rising fuel prices and environmental concerns. While the policymakers are creating an impetus, it is the innovations from the startup sector that has helped accelerate EV adoption through unique EV solutions. BLive is at the forefront of the EV revolution creating solutions for consumers and enterprises alike, through its online platform and offline experience stores across the country.

One of the major hurdles in EV adoption is range anxiety, given the poor charging infrastructure. BLive is working to solve this problem through its association and partnerships. The partnership with Sattva Group is aligned with BLive’s vision of accelerating the adoption of EVs in India. Sattva Group has completed 200+ projects and BLive with this association will help make the residential and commercial complexes EV friendly.

Talking about the partnership Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-founder BLive said, “We are excited to partner with Sattva. With this partnership we are taking a step towards our mission of promoting sustainable mobility. Range anxiety and availability of chargers are the biggest challenges that restrict people from switching to Electric Vehicles. And when they do, the inability to get the basic infrastructure can hamper the experience. Through this partnership with Sattva, we want to make apartment complexes and commercial buildings EV friendly and meet the changing needs of residents and employees.”

Adding to that, Shivam Agarwal, VP, Strategic Development, Sattva Group said, “Our partnership with BLive is aimed at ensuring that we promote and support the switch to electric vehicles. The Sattva group is driven by conscious leaders, and we incorporate sustainable practices in our operations to the best of our capacity. We believe sustainable mobility is the future and adding charging points at our sites enables us to make our projects future ready. The availability of charging points also addresses the issue of range anxiety, which is considered to be the biggest challenge in adoption of EVs.”