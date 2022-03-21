Blockchain-based fan-engagement platform, Sportzchain launches exclusive digital NFTs of Tamil Thalaivas

New Delhi, March 21, 2022: Sportzchain, a fast-growing thought-leader in the country’s blockchain-based fan-engagement ecosystem, has launched exclusive NFTs of Tamil Thalaivas, a leading Indian Pro-Kabaddi team. These exclusive NFTs are now available on Sportzchain’s unique NFT-page hosted on NgageN.

This development will take place in two phases. The first phase includes the digital collectibles of player cards and exclusive moments from Tamil Thalaivas’ last season in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Those who possess the digital collectibles will be eligible to purchase one-of-a-kind phygital collectibles, which will be Tamil Thalaivas players’ signed memorabilia honoring a notable achievement during last season. The unveiling of these phygital collectibles is scheduled for April 8th, and from April 15th onwards they will be available for purchase.

This will be the first time a Kabaddi team will be offering fans rare and exclusive phygital collectibles in a combination of digital collectibles. Fans and collectors alike will receive several perks post availing these NFTs. In addition, they will also receive premium fan privileges from Tamil Thalaivas and Sportzchain. This includes match day tickets, lucky draws, and many other exciting rewards.

Speaking on this new development, Vinayak Yannam, Co-founder and CBO, Sportzchain said, “As one of India’s most-promising blockchain-based fan-engagement platforms, we are keen to develop the sports NFT market in India. We are extremely thrilled to be the first in the ecosystem to launch the phygital collectibles of a Kabaddi team. Previously, fans had no medium to buy such memorabilia, especially one that honors a team’s achievements. However, we at Sportzchain are changing that forever through the launch of exclusive phygital collectibles.”

Joby Joseph, CRO of Tamil Thalivas, said, “We are truly proud to be one of the first kabaddi teams to launch team NFTs. The exciting bit is, in partnering with Sportzchain, fans will be able to engage directly with the team and own a part of Tamil Thalaivas history. There are so many exciting concepts in store for them, and we are thrilled to be a part of this fan engagement revolution.”

NFTs are developing as a revolutionary phenomenon and a prime attraction for collectors and digital art enthusiasts. Worldwide many sports teams, players, and celebrities from different fields are pouring in to become a part of this groundbreaking industry. Apart from Tamil Thalaivas, Sportzchain has collaborated with several other top-tier Pro Kabaddi teams, including Season 8 Pro Kabaddi League champions Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, and Bengal Warriors. NFTs will be available for purchase on https://ngagen.com/sportzchain . Moreover, hardcore fans of Tamil Thalaivas and other Kabaddi teams can easily sign up on https://fans.sportzchain.com/ to receive special fan privileges and other benefits.