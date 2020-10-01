Blood Donation Camp at Inorbit Malad

Mumbai, 30 September 2020: Keeping in mind the ever-increasing demand for blood donation towards ailing patients and emergency treatments, Inorbit mall, Malad is hosting a blood donation drive on 2nd October 2020, 11 am onwards at Entrance 2 of the mall next to Lifestyle. The drive is being hosted in association with Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation (SCNF) which has been organizing such camps since 1982. This donation drive will extend support to JJ Hospital and SCNF blood bank.

There is a need to spread awareness about the importance of blood donation and as responsible citizens, everyone should come forward and be a part of such noble campaigns. Keeping in mind the emergencies, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation has donated 1090980 units of blood with 6362 successful blood donation drives across India. This weekend be a part of this noble initiative and spread the message about the importance of blood donation.

