As blood banks run out of supplies during the pandemic, a crisis management initiative called BloodForIndia aims to centralise blood donations and bring citizens across the country to contribute for the cause.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 second wave, blood banks were running out of supplies, as blood donation drives were severely affected due to the lockdown. Hospitals began postponing scheduled major surgeries due to this shortage and patients of other chronic illnesses like kidney dialysis, cancer and thalassemia are facing the

brunt of the blood shortage. This could be an alarm bell for the beginning of another public health crisis.

Blood For India has come to the forefront in resolving the crisis before it looms large. It is a one-stop online platform that allows citizens all across the country to register for the cause of Blood Donation as donors, collaborators, partners and more. It’s an initiative by Naturals Ice creams, in collaboration with non-profit partners such as BloodConnect and Think Foundation that organise micro blood donation camps across India.

The mission is to create a 2-way path between blood banks and common citizens. People can make a difference in three major ways: Register to collaborate or register as a donor or register to host a camp. Donors can also find information about the nearest camp in their locality by selecting their area pin-code. Once registered, eligibility criteria, general FAQs are presented to the volunteers on relevant information before donating, along with COVID-19 related queries. The volunteers are given an appointment through the mail. Siddhant Kamath, spokesperson and Director of Naturals Ice creams says, – “it’s the urgent need of the hour we help these foundations”

“This initiative is a committed effort to bring blood sufficiency in the country. It will bring relief to a large number of patients who are suffering from various medical conditions and are in need of transfusion of blood and its components. Looking at our struggle for the pat one year, I feel that this social initiative is the need of the hour, and will be appreciated by all organizations working for the cause of voluntary blood donation” says Vinay Shetty –

Vice President, Think Foundation.

Placing youth at the forefront of such initiatives, Harsh Chaudhary, EVP – India operations BloodConnect Foundation says, “With the utmost importance given to spreading awareness among the youth during this period, online awareness sessions are organised in institutes such as BITS Pilani, Delhi Technical University and IIT Jodhpur among many others.”

To know more about the initiative, log on to www.bloodforindia.org