Bloomingdale Public Relations expands to Singapore.

Mumbai based Bloomingdale Public Relations, one of the leading boutique PR firms in India with prolific experience in hospitality, technology, start-ups and real-estate, is on an expansion spree. The agency recently started operations in Singapore thereby catering to Brands looking at media outreach across the Asia Pacific region. Unlike a traditional PR Company, Bloomingdale has been offering clients wholistic brand communication solutions including PR, Social Media, Digital Advertising and Influencer Marketing.

Bloomingdale Public Relations, through India’s leading publisher Jaico Publishing House had recently bagged the prestigious opportunity to work with Robin Sharma, the best-selling author of ‘The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari’ for his India Tour. The PR mandate included promoting the Author’s recent book titled ‘The 5AM Club’ through various media outreach campaigns, organizing press events and one-on-one interactions. Thanks to the effort from team Bloomingdale, the Book managed to gain momentum through numerous coverage in print, TV, online and bloggers. Some of the coverages include National mainline dailies, leading financials, TV channels, Celebrity mentions on Social media, newswire and more.

Akash Shah, Director, Jaico Publishing House said, “We worked on our first project with Bloomingdale early this year. The objective was to get the maximum print and online publicity for Robin Sharma during his week-long India tour to promote his latest book, The 5 AM Club. Bloomingdale did an admirable job. This media coverage was instrumental in establishing the title as a key national bestseller.”

Diana Fernandes, Founder | Director at Bloomingdale Public Relations, further added, “Working with the team at Jaico was a great opportunity. We started planning the campaign months in advance so as to identify the right platforms that would help garner maximum reach.”

Speaking on the expansion plans, Diana said, the operations in Singapore and Dubai will help brands significantly. “We find many Indian companies including our existing clients going global. Our presence there will help their international media outreach and help global brands entering India. Further a lot of local brands in Singapore and Dubai are looking to outsource their Digital and Social media requirement to India; our presence in these countries with a large expert back-end team in India will cater to clients in these territories.”

Bloomingdale Public Relations has longstanding relationships with most of their clients; including Kaspersky Lab, Mad Over Donuts, Mitashi, Route Mobile Ltd., Cobx Gaming, Love & Cheesecake, Havwoods International, Bayroute, Hitchki, RiddiSiddhi Bullions Ltd., RichFeel amongst many others.