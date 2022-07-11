Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic introduces range of Signature Blends to heal your mind and body…

July 2022: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic is India’s first Aromatherapy beauty brand and today has over 200 beauty products formulated with the goodness of essential oils. On the occasion of International Essential Oils Day, Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic emphasizes the importance of including essential oils not only in your beauty routine but also in your day to day life.

“Make essential oils a way of life. It is the best thing one could get from nature and is beneficial for the environment, wellness, and holistic beauty.” says Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Pioneer Aromatherapist, Chairperson Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic has recently launched a range of Signature Blends that heals holistically and promotes wellbeing of your mind and body. The range comprises 8 curative oils that address everyday concerns namely headache, bodyache, sleep disorder, cold, pimple, PMS, and foot ache and the one that boosts immunity.

SANDALWOOD ESSENTIAL OIL

Sandalwood essential oil is produced in India, Indonesia, and China. The essential oil, extracted from sandalwood, has a bright, fresh smell with a wooden base note. The evergreen sandalwood tree is native to India.It is famous for its use on ceremonial occasions. It is a natural moisturizer that’s best for dry skin.Also,calms depression and nervous tension.

LAVENDER ESSENTIAL OIL

Also known as “Universal Oil”,the Lavender essential oil has multiple qualities that soothe nerves, ease pains, and fight palpitation. It is produced in France, Spain, Russia, and India. It soothes burns and sunburns,helps with scar tissue & controls hair fall.

JASMINE ESSENTIAL OIL

Jasmine essential oil is a popular floral aromatic oil that provides a sudden whiff of freshness and peaceful thoughts.It reduces anxiety, stress and depression,eases menstrual cramps and enhances skin elasticity & promotes hair growth.

ROSE ESSENTIAL OIL

Rose essential oil is a good skin astringent.It relieves anxiety, mental fatigue, and premenstrual tension.It also helps in rejuvenating tired muscles.