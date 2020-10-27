Blossom Matte is the lipstick range you need this festive season

New Delhi, Ludhiana based makeup brand Recode U.S.A, which aims to start a revolution in the makeup industry with premium quality at an affordable price has launched a new festive range of lipsticks called Blossom Mate. Brown Sedum, Orisia Rose and Kalanchoe, Petunia, purple cala lily are from their Matte collection.

The rich and high-quality product is available at an affordable price to make your festive and wedding looks glamorous. The lip colours are specially created with top-quality ingredients to sustain a long celebration. “The long-lasting and comfort like your lips are naturally plump, are qualities that you consumers will find only in a Recode U.S.A lipstick,” said Shalini Trehan from Recode U.S.A.

A Recode U.S.A lipstick is an accessory that consumers need to make any celebration classy and stand out among the crowd. The new lipstick shades are set to revolutionise the lipstick collections in the market.