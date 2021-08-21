Blowhorn Raises New Round of Funding to Accelerate Pan-India Logistics Network Expansion Plans

Last-mile logistics provider Blowhorn announces a fresh round of funding which includes an investment from a new investor – Symphony International Holdings Limited. Existing investors – Chiratae Ventures, Draper Associates, and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation also participated in this funding round.

The fresh capital will go towards supporting Blowhorn’s network expansion plans, enabling them to extend their geographical reach across India and serve a wider customer base, while continuing their mission to democratize same-day delivery.

Mithun Srivatsa, CEO of Blowhorn, said: “We are not only excited to be partnering with the team behind Symphony International Holdings Limited, who bring their experience of the Asian logistics sector, but we are also pleased to have included a number of our existing investors in this round of funding. Our aim is to disrupt the last-mile logistics sector in India through scaling up our network operations so that we are able to reach every pin-code in the country with the speed that every delivery deserves.”

Blowhorn is a same-day intra-city last-mile logistics provider headquartered in Bangalore. The company provides seamless transportation, warehousing, and a fully technologically integrated system to manage the end-to-end supply chain process.

Anil Thadani, Chairman of Symphony International Holdings Limited, said: “The breakout nature of innovation within the Indian logistics sector is currently a very exciting space for us to be a part of. We are excited to partner with the Blowhorn team as they continue to leverage their strong technological capabilities to expand and support a wider network of customers.”