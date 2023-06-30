BLS International signs a visa outsourcing contract with the Embassy of Italy in Kazakhstan

New Delhi, 30 June 2023: BLS International Services Ltd, a global leader in outsourcing and technology solutions for governments and diplomatic missions, is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with the Embassy of Italy in Kazakhstan. This contract aims to enhance and streamline the visa application process for individuals traveling to Italy from Kazakhstan.

Catering to the increasing demand for visa services, BLS International to open five visa application centres across Kazakhstan strategically located in Astana, Almaty, Atyrau, Shymkent, and Ustkamenogorsk. Ensuring accessibility and convenience for applicants from various regions of the country, BLS would handle 25,000 visa applications annually in Kazakhstan for Embassy of Italy. The new visa application centres will offer end-to-end visa processing solutions, including application submission, biometric data collection, and applicant support.

“We are humbled and privileged to partner with the Embassy of Italy again and provide our best-in-class visa outsourcing services in Kazakhstan this time,” said Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International Services Ltd. “Earlier this year, we effectively secured three new contracts with the Italian government in Singapore, Senegal, Abu Dhabi and Russia. This agreement further acts as a testament to the trust placed in us by Embassy of Italy. With our extensive experience and advanced technology, we are committed to providing outstanding services that meet the needs of visa applicants. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration and the opportunity to serve the community.”

With proven expertise in visa services and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, BLS International Services is well-equipped to provide efficient, reliable, and transparent visa processing services to applicants. With its customer-centric approach and dedication to excellence, BLS contributes to a seamless and reliable visa application process.