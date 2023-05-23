BLS International signs visa outsourcing contract with the Spanish government for another term

New Delhi, May 23rd, 2023 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation (MAEUEC) of Spain has awarded BLS International the global contract for visa application outsourcing for the second time in a row.

The contract covers Europe, the Americas, Latin America, the CIS, Africa, the Middle East, and APAC, amongst other regions. BLS International has been serving the Spanish government since 2016 and currently operates 122 visa application centers (VACs) in 40 countries.

This is a very significant win for BLS International, which handles approximately 2 million Spanish visa applications annually and is expected to increase further. The category of national visas is also being outsourced for the first time, which will lead to a further increase in volumes and opening of offices in new geographies. As a part of the contract, BLS will also be offering various value-added services (VAS) like SMS, courier services, mobile biometrics, premium lounge, etc.

Shikhar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International, said: “We are proud and feel privileged to be awarded the global contract yet again, as it reinstates the confidence we have strived to establish through our commitment to deliverables to the Spanish government. This contract will enable us to continue being instrumental in furthering the ongoing expansions of the VAC (visa application centers) network in the world for Spain and being a significant contributor to their growth story.”

BLS has already deployed its new technology software for appointment booking and processing applications, which is the best in class in the industry and leads to more convenience for the applicants.

With this development, BLS International finds itself amidst some major global wins in 2023, with an influx of newer missions in newer landscapes like accepting electronic visa on arrival (EVOA) applications from 17 countries worldwide for Thailand, Poland in Manila and Cebu, Thailand in South Africa, and Germany in the USA, amongst significant others.