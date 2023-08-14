Blubirch: Pioneer in RA–PaaS and Innovating Returns Processes, Showcases Success at Recommerce Expo

Bangalore, 14 August 2023: Blubirch, a market leader in Returns Automation Platform as a Service (RA–PaaS), garnered significant attention following its recent participation in Recommerce Expo 2023. This tech innovation-driven company has been at the forefront of setting new benchmarks in managing returns through automated systems using their proprietary innovation — Returns Automation and Monetization Platform (RAMP) — across industry categories, including consumer appliances, fashion, IT, smart/wireless devices by transforming returns processes, thereby ensuring profitability through better cost, dynamic pricing and managing sustainability of the reverse logistics process.

Returns Automation and Monetization Platform: A Catalyst for Sustainable Change

At Recommerce Expo, Blubirch highlighted its pioneering RA-PaaS solution, designed to enhance revenue, profit margins, and customer experience for retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and resellers. This innovative platform streamlines the entire returns process, from customer-initiated returns to automated testing and grading, and intelligent disposition decisions.

“Our participation in Recommerce Expo allowed us to showcase the transformative power of our RA–PaaS solution — ‘RAMP’. This is a significant step towards achieving greater synergies vis-a-vis cost efficacy and higher profits in the electronics industry,” said Soubhagya Ranjan, Vice President, Demand of Blubirch. “We’re dedicated to providing businesses with the tools they need to optimize returns, reduce waste and drive profitability.”

Leading the industry with the Blubirch Diagnostic Tool across 400 categories, including consumer appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, etc., and IT devices such as mobiles, laptops, desktops, monitors, etc.

Blubirch’s participation in Recommerce Expo also highlighted its latest release of the Blubirch Diagnostic Tool. This advanced solution revolutionizes the grading of used or returned items by offering automation, accuracy, and scalability. Businesses can enjoy improved efficiency and cost savings while enhancing their grading processes.

“Blubirch’s participation at the Recommerce Expo gave our company the opportunity to share the benefits of the Blubirch Diagnostic Tool with industry peers and professionals,” explained Anil D K, Vice President, SaaS SMB – Small and Medium Businesses, Blubirch. “This tool empowers businesses to make more informed decisions, identify issues in real-time, and ultimately optimize their operations.”

Blubirch’s presence at Recommerce Expo served as a testament to its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and shaping the future of the way we do business at large.