Blue Bells Preparatory School Organises “Gajanan -The Vighnaharta Gaurinandan”

Blue Bells Preparatory School held its two days annual function at the premises Blue Bells Model School, Sec-4. It consisted of prize distribution ceremony, divine dance presentation to Lord Ganesha, drama and etc, where more than 450 students of class UKG, I and II participated.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with the auspicious lighting of the lamp by the Mrs Gargi Kakkar, Chairperson, Khadi Gram Udhyog Board, Haryana. She was the Chief Guest for the event. This was followed by the formal welcome address by Mrs Anu Sehgal, Head, Blue Bells Preparatory School.

Ms Soumya Gulati Deputy Director Academic Development and Innovation, Blue Bells Group of Schools said: “The tiny tots are groomed and nurtured with fairy tales, mythology and historical sagas to make them grow with the essence of our nation and its strong values.” She further said, “The 39 years of the school have provided a platform for instilling values.”With Care, We Nurture” the motto of the school came alive once again on stage through the grand event.

On this auspicious occasion, Mrs Gargi Kakkar appreciated the efforts of the school for providing an excellent platform to the students to showcase their talent and inspired them in learning the life lessons from Ganesha.

The function was also graced by the benign presence of members of the Management, Shri Mahesh Chandra, Chairman, Blue Bells Group of school, Dr. Saroj Suman Gulati, Director, Blue Bells Group of School, Mr AshishGulati, Vice Chairman, Blue Bells Group of Schools and other dignitaries.

“The event could have not been possible without the support of our parents and our management who were always there to motivate us. I deeply cherish their partnership and collaboration in our entire endeavour. Also, this wouldn’t have been possible without our talented little stars: our students who practiced enthusiastically for their performances,” Said Mrs. Anu Sehgal, Head, Blue Bells Preparatory School.

Students were awarded prizes for their achievements in scholastic and co-scholastic activities. 500 prizes were awarded to motivate young talents. The sprawling campus of Blue Bells Model School reverberated with different titles and epithets of Lord Ganesha. The students pledged to imbibe and follow the learning from Lord Ganesha. At the end of the program, Mrs. Rita Bhandari thanked all the guests, parents for their participation.