Blue Dart on an expansion spree with the launch of 25 retail stores across India

New Delhi, 18th November 2022: On the occasion of its 39th anniversary on 19th Nov ’22 Blue Dart, South Asia’s leading express air, integrated transportation & distribution company, today announced the opening of 25 retail outlets in Tier I & II towns as part of its expansion plans. It already has a wide spectrum of solutions, and the company continues to also drive omnichannel growth. These stores are located in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat.

This retail expansion is a milestone in the company’s ongoing journey to further strengthen its connectivity, as over 100 stores have been added in a very short period of time, and also plans to set up about 100 new stores in the near future. The expansion will also act as an advantage for customers to ship anywhere in the Blue Dart Country, which now serves over 55400+ locations & covers 99% of the country’s GDP. With over 700+ retail stores with DHL across India, Blue Dart offers the most reliable, resilient, and responsive service, providing a quick turnaround time and an enhanced direct reach to all pin codes in the country.

Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart, says, “We are celebrating our brand’s establishment date with the launch of 25 stores on November 19th. Blue Dart has grown exponentially over the last 39 years, and the most delightful part has been building a long-term relationship with our customers, who continue to trust us as the brand of choice. As pioneers in Express Logistics and the nation’s trade facilitator, we understand the country’s expanding logistical needs, particularly now that the world is focusing on India as an industrial powerhouse. Blue Dart’s store expansion will increase accessibility for our customers and expand our network. To strengthen last-mile logistics to the farthest reaches of the nation, we will continue to locate in new areas and broaden our reach.”

Since its founding in 1983, Blue Dart has effectively established itself as the provider of choice for logistics solutions in India. This is credited to the company’s unwavering commitment to customer centricity and ongoing innovation. Customers visiting Blue Dart stores will also receive specially designed giveaways and much more.